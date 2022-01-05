Marlys L. Olson, 73, St. Cloud

July 20, 1948 - January 3, 2022

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Daniel Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud for Marlys L. Olson, age 73 of St. Cloud who passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Gregory Lieser will officiate. Interment will take place at later date.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday and one hour prior to the services on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Marlys was born July 20, 1948 in Saint Cloud, Minnesota to Vernon and Helen (Treate) Westberg. She married Andrew M. Olson on April 12, 1969 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Marlys was employed by Centennial Coborn’s as a cashier for many years, retiring in 2020.

Marlys enjoyed trips to the casino and Duluth, playing bingo, her dogs, going for walks, and staying in touch with family and friends

Marlys is survived by her daughter, Lynn; son, Robert; both of St. Cloud; brother, Donald of Sartell; sisters, Delores Vos of Albany and Audrey Finke of Cosmos.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Andrew on June 26, 2020; and brother, Gordon.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.