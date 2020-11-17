Marlene Violet (Leason) Scott, 89, Sauk Rapids

January 4, 1931 - November 5, 2020

Marlene Violet (Leason) Scott, age 89 passed away on November 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Charley, her parents, and her six brothers and sisters. She is survived by her sister in law, Delores of Maple Grove, her children Greg of Anoka, Jody Ho of Edina, Jarle (Deb) of Little Falls, Kirby(Kim) of Pillager, Mike (Chris) of Circle Pines, Patrick (Margaret) of Andover, 18 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Marlene was born in Granite Ledge, Mn to Theodore and Stacia Leason during the winter of 1931. She was the youngest of seven children and raised in a huge home on a busy working farm. Marlene attended Pine Grove School during her primary school years. She fondly talked about the one room school and how she skipped a grade before moving on and graduating from Foley High School. She grew up with a strong work ethic and learned from her brothers how to shoot a gun, trap and hunt. She worked hard and had great resilience. Spring cleaning included washing every wall in the house from top to bottom and she helped her Mother with much of the preparation for winter such as canning, cleaning, helping to collect eggs, spinning wool etc.

In 1949 Marlene married the love of her life Charley Scott at Blessed Sacrament Church in Hibbing, Mn. They had six children and lived a very active and fun-filled life in small town America - Hibbing, Brookings, So. Dakota, Bertha, Chatfield, and Enderlin, No. Dakota. They also took a once in a lifetime adventure out to Hoquium, Washington where the entire family moved in with their bachelor Uncle Joe Scott for a short period of time. Marlene loved motherhood, managing her household and coordinating activities for her six children but when Charley and Marlene finally moved back to their roots in Foley she decided to join the workforce outside the home like many other mothers her age. Marlene had a real knack working with numbers and figures and was thrilled when she landed a job at the Benton County Courthouse working in the County Auditor’s office. She worked at the courthouse for 25 years. With her great sense of humor and steadfast ability managing ‘the books” I imagine she brought much laughter and organization to the office. (At least that is what she portrayed to her children.) Mom’s co-worker from the courthouse, Grace, has remained Mom’s closest friend. Marlene enjoyed creating wonderful family gatherings, especially at Christmas. She was a great cook and worked tirelessly making sure everything was just right before all the family descended on Christmas Eve. The grandchildren have so many wonderful memories of Santa coming with all the presents and eating the wonderful meal, Christmas cookies, fudge, and popcorn balls. In the winter when kids came home from school they would wiff the smell of bread baking and there would be fresh caramel rolls on the table for all to enjoy. The family is so grateful for the gift of all these wonderful memories and love from Mom.

A special thank you to the staff of Ridgeview Place, Moments Hospice and St. Cloud Hospital.

Private Funeral Services and Interment due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.