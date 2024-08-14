Marlene M. Birr, 85, St. Joseph

May 13, 1939 – August 14, 2024

Marlene Mae (Kelm) Birr, age 85, died Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral services will be Saturday, August 17, 2024 at 2:00 PM at Redeemer Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Marlene was born May 13, 1939 in Paynesville, MN to Emil and Lydia (Haag) Kelm. She was baptized June 1939 and confirmed May 1952. Marlene grew up and attended school in Paynesville, MN.

Marlene was united in marriage to Clarence Birr on January 1, 1957 and their union was blessed with four children. She worked for many stores in St. Cloud over the years but her favorites were Cashwise and Coborns. Marlene retired in 2003.

Marlene lived her life with strong Christian faith. She was a long time member of Redeemer Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School in her younger years.

Marlene and Clarence had the unique hobby of raising exotic pheasants, peafowl and chickens. Marlene particularly loved working with baby birds. They sold the birds worldwide which blessed them with many dear friends.

Her greatest joys were her family and birds. Marlene was an amazing piano/organ player as she could play any song by “ear”. She was also a fabulous bread maker and many loaves were shared by anyone who happened to stop by on the day the bread was freshly baked.

Marlene will remain in the hearts of her husband, Clarence; children, Bonnie (Kevin) Weisser of St. Joseph, MN; Byran (Lois) Birr of St. Joseph, MN; Bev (Craig) Jergenson of St. Joseph, MN; and Bruce (Robbie) Birr of St. Joseph, MN; 12 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.

Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Adeline Snyder, Marcella Birr and Caroline Schoenleben, and infant grandson Travis Birr.

Memorials are preferred to Redeemer Lutheran Church or Prince of Peace Lutheran School.