March 8, 1950 - September 15, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM on Tuesday September 23, 2025 at Mary of The Visitation Catholic Church in Big Lake for Mark Rahne, 75, of Big Lake who died Monday, September 15, 2025 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Rev. Mike Kellogg will officiate and burial will be in Our Lady of The Lake Catholic Cemetery in Big Lake. Visitation will be from 9-10:45AM on Tuesday at the church in Big Lake. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake.

Mark was born March 8, 1950 in Crosby to Frank F. & Madelyne H. (Marincel) Rahne. He married Linda Jo Riley on May 18, 1974 at Our Lady of The Lake Catholic Church in Big Lake. Mark worked as a heavy equipment operator for Local #49 until his retirement. He enjoyed spending time golfing, hunting, bowling. He loved to play hockey and he coached youth hockey in Big Lake for several years. He liked fast cars and watching the Detroit Lions. Mark loved his job and put everything he could into his work.

He is survived by his wife Linda of Big Lake; daughter, Jessica (Matt) Fridgen of Big Lake; granddaughters, Abigail, Madelyne and Piper. He is also survived by his siblings, Frank (Sheila) of Menominee, WI; Jim (Jane) of Nashwauk; Mareena (John) Ribich of Willow River; Bill (Rene) of Wenatchee, WA; Gwen (Dean) Brenteson of Big Lake; Stephanie (Chris) DiIorio of Pengilly; sister-in-law, Pat (Bruce) Lindgren of Minneapolis; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and mother and father-in-law, as well as his brother-in-law, Bill Riley.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta.