Mark P. Richardson, 60, Princeton

June 27, 1962 - June 2, 2023

Memorial Services will be at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Princeton High School Performing Arts Center, 807 8th Avenue S, Princeton, for Mark Richardson, age 60 of Princeton, who died Friday, June 2, 2023, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth after a motorcycle accident in Pine County. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM prior to the service at the high school in Princeton. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Mark Patrick was born to Roy and Bonnie (Johnson) Richardson on June 27, 1962, in St. Paul. He married Mary Sanford on October 8, 1988, in Bloomington. He served his country honorably in the United States Air Force and was a retired Major in the Army National Guard as a Judge Advocate Attorney. He was currently a World Language teacher at Zimmerman High School and had previously taught in Elk River for many years.

Mark loved riding motorcycles on beautiful days, with his family and with favorite veteran groups. He especially loved going to Sturgis, brewing beer, raising his chickens, and driving his tractor on his hobby farm. He enjoyed traveling and camping, especially in the Boundary Waters, shooting, watching Jeopardy with Alex Trebek, and playing boot hockey with any teachers who were willing. Mark was a lifelong learner who spoke five languages, a true polyglot. He was a retired firefighter, EMT, and was a black belt in Tae Kwon Do. Most importantly, Mark loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.

Mark is survived by his wife, Mary of Princeton; daughters, Lara (Nicholas) Torison of St. Paul and Sonja Richardson of Princeton; mother, Bonnie Johnson of Maplewood; brothers and sisters, Glen (Valerie) Richardson of St. Paul, Joanne Richardson of Maplewood, Beth Richardson of Amery, WI, Tracy Richardson of St. Cloud, and Jon (Amy) Richardson of Eau Claire, WI; mother-in-law, Ruth (Dale Phelps) Sanford of Bloomington; brothers-in-law, Michael (Melody) Sanford of Eagan and Todd (Patricia Tyler) Sanford of St. Cloud; many nieces and nephews; and the furry family, Shep, Harley, Luke, Shi, Boots, Rajah, and seven chickens…The Girls!!!

Mark was preceded in death by his father, Roy Richardson; and nephew, Greg Rundell.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Minnesota GUMI (Glad U Made It) Camp USA, 23315 Beroun Crossing Rd., Hinckley, MN, 55037. This organization supports Minnesota Veterans.