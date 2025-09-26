August 6, 1953 – September 25, 2025

Mark Allan Miller, 72, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, passed away, surrounded with love, at the St. Cloud Hospital on September 25, 2025. No services are being held currently.

Mark Allan Miller was born to Morris and Helen (Knaus) Miller on August 6, 1953, in Akron, Iowa. He graduated from Foley High School in 1971. He was blessed to have had a family with three beautiful children. Mark worked for St. Cloud State University for over 30 years. He worked on his family farm when he was not at the University. Mark enjoyed deer hunting, pheasant hunting, and walleye fishing. He would spend his free time with his children and grandchildren, his most precious moments.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Marvin and Michael Miller.

He is survived by his three children, Ross, Derek, and Taira; grandchildren, Adryan and Gavin; and other friends and family.