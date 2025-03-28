Mark J. Voigt, 68, St. Joseph

July 14, 1956 – March 27, 2025

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 4, 2025 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Mark J. Voigt, age 68, of St. Joseph, who passed away on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Reverend Brad Jenniges, OSB will officiate. Inurnment will be in the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery Columbarium in St. Joseph.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 3, 2025 and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday, all at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Heritage Hall in St. Joseph.

Mark was born on July 14, 1956 to Nicholas and Rosemary (Reinert) Voigt in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He grew up in the St. Cloud area and graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School. Mark was united in marriage to Brenda M. Murphy on July 26, 1980 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Mark worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for Kraemer North America, retiring in 2017 after 35 years of service. He was a member of the IUOE Local 49 and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph.

Mark was a loving father and grandfather who loved to spend time with his family and friends. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed going hunting, fishing and motorcycle rides on his Harley, “Roni”. His love of the outdoors also extended to the meticulous care he took of his yard. Mowing the lawn was Mark’s “Happy Place” and he took immense pride in how it looked. When not outdoors, Mark enjoyed woodworking, traveling and playing cribbage. He will be remembered for his love of hosting family and friends at the lake, his quick wit and good sense of humor, and unwavering optimism.

Mark is survived by his children, Jackie Voigt, Dan and Jason; granddaughter, Adalynn; siblings, Steve (Debbie), Sharon (Gary) Maus, and Greg (Rochelle); sister-in-law, Janis Voigt; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 36 years, Brenda; sister, Susie (Wayne) Winkelman and brother, Phil.

A special thank you to the staff of CentraCare Hospice, the Coborn Cancer Center and Quiet Oaks Hospice for their loving and compassionate care. A special thank you also the many family and friends who supported Mark through his cancer journey.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, Quiet Oaks Hospice or the Coborn Cancer Center.