Mark Allen MacDonald, 68, St. Cloud

September 9, 1955 - November 1, 2023

attachment-Mark MacDonald loading...

Celebration of Life will be 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Mark A. MacDonald, age 68, of St. Cloud who passed away Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be Thursday, November 9, 2023 at MN State Veteran’s Cemetery near Little Falls.

Mark was born September 9, 1955 in Arlington, MA to Robert & Jeanette (Will) MacDonald. He married Shirley Fortune on September 12, 2013 in St. Cloud. Mark worked as an electrical engineer and was honored to serve his country in the Navy. He was a member of the Zimmerman Legion Post #560. Mark enjoyed computers, aviation, fishing and proud of his Scottish heritage, and his true joy was watching his grandchildren grow up. He was a loving, wonderful mentor and caregiver, who was always available for others whenever they needed him.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley of Big Lake; son, Shaun (Danielle) of Zimmerman; grandchildren, Sophia, Haley and Johnathan. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Sharon LaVelle and Karen Smith.