Mark A. Theisen, 74, St. Cloud

October 19, 1946 - June 1, 2021

A Requiem High Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Church in Sartell, MN for Mark A. Theisen, age 74, who died Tuesday at his home surrounded by his loving family. Burial will be in the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church Cemetery in Rockville.

A visitation will be Thursday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m.

Mark was born in St. Cloud to Albert and Evelyn (Notsch) Theisen. He married Susan Lind on October 16, 1971, in St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville, MN. He served in the U.S. Army from 1964-1967.

A lifelong trucker, Mark was a devout Catholic who loved God, family, horses, and hunting.

He is survived by his wife, Susan; children, Virginia (Scott) Bondhus, Shane (Cami), Terri (Randy) Borgerding, Tina (Tony) Eilers, Katie (Bret) Althoff, Daniel (Bonnie), Vonnie (Brett) Krell, Luke (Megan), MaryAnn Theisen, Christopher (Erin); siblings, Jean Pesek, Doris Theisen-Salzl, Margie Schreifels, Tom (Shelly) Theisen; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Matthew; and brother Stanley.