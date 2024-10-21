Marjorie McLaughlin, 69, Foley

March 14, 1955 - October 18, 2024

Marjorie McLaughlin, age 69 of Foley, passed away October 18, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital after a short battle with cancer. Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:30 PM, Thursday, October 24, 2024 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Morrill. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, October 23rd at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue from 1:30 to 2:30 PM at the church on Thursday. Prayer services will be 4:30 PM, Wednesday at the funeral home. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Marjorie Ann McLaughlin was born March 14, 1955 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to George and Genevieve (Nieken) Lehmeier. She graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School and married Robert McLaughlin on June 26, 1976 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Marjorie worked for Fingerhut, Henry's Catering and until present, the Foley School District in food services for nearly 20 years. She also farmed with her husband near Morrill. Marjorie enjoyed family activities and adventures with family and friends. One of her favorite adventures was when she went to the 2016 Inauguration of Donald Trump with close friends. She also spent a lot of time at the Gilman vegetable stand hanging out. She also enjoyed going to music festivals and her favorite band was Stifle. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

She is survived by her children: Michael "Peaches", Royalton; Judy (Jerrod Rudnitski), Foley; Jennifer (Todd) Bristow, Sauk Rapids; Shawn "Cliff" (Jennifer), Upsala; Christopher "Donny" (Angela Taylor), Gilman, 8 grandchildren: Kristina, Aaliyah, Karsen, Kaleb, Kaden McLaughlin and Samantha, Carter and Calvin Rudnitski. She is also survived by her brother, Raymond 'Rocky' (Donna) Lehmeier of St. Augusta and Marilyn (Marvin "Skip") Christensen of Waite Park. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Robert.