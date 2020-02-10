June 4, 1925 - February 5, 2020

Marjorie Lewandowski, age 94 of Foley passed away February 5, 2020 at The Gardens at Foley Nursing Center surrounded by her family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at SS. Per & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will from 10 to 11:00 AM at the church on Saturday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Marjorie Lucille Lewandowski was born June 4, 1925 in Ronneby, Minnesota to Stanley and Anna (Mayhack) Weaver. She married Chester Lewandowski on October 18, 1947 in Tacoma, WA. After their marriage, the couple moved west of Gilman where they dairy farmed and raised their family. Marjorie worked several part time jobs along with helping her husband on the farm. She was an avid reader; Minnesota Vikings fan and enjoyed playing cards & bingo, gardening and spending time with her family. She was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, the Rosary Society and the Crosier Apostolate. The family asks that those attending the funeral wear her favorite color, purple. Memorial are preferred in lieu of flowers.

She is survived by her children: Julie Zeck, Great Bend, KS; Jim, Crosier Community, Phoenix, AZ; Judy Stump, Wichita, KS; Mary Margaret Lewandowski, Wichita, KS; Kathy (Bruce) Miller, Wichita, KS; Michael (Mary), Gilman; Patty (Olie) Self, Kansas City, MO; Amy (Jerry) Guyette, Kansas City, MO; 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren and a brother, Allen Weaver, Ronneby. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Chester and a sister, Mary Lou Sinnot.