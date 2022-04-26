Marion M. Koshiol, 93, St. Cloud

July 5, 1928 - April 24, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Marion M. Koshiol, 93, of St. Cloud who passed away peacefully in the presence of loved ones on Sunday morning, April 24, 2022, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, at Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Marion was born on July 5, 1928, in Lake Henry, Minnesota, to Gilbert and Dorothy (Lieser) Winter and later moved with her family to the farm in St. Augusta, Minnesota. In her teen years, she was employed at Woolworth in downtown St. Cloud where she formed many longtime friendships. In 1950, she married the love of her life, Gerald (Jerry) Koshiol, and together they raised their family in St. Cloud. She loved being a homemaker and also shared her time and talents as a eucharistic minister, member of Christian Women, and a funeral luncheon area leader. She sewed children’s sundresses for the Mission Office and also sewed thousands of stitches with her cherished quilting friends at St. Anthony’s. Her community involvement included serving as a City of St. Cloud election judge and as Past President of the St. Augusta American Legion Post #621 Auxiliary.

The 4th of July at Pelican Lake was always a special way to celebrate her birthday where we all enjoyed her special potato salad. She was also well known for her Thanksgiving dressing, Christmas caramel corn and delicious roast beef that nobody can duplicate! She was always up for a rousing card game of 500 or Shanghai and loved to welcome guests for a visit and dessert.

Marion treasured time with her family. She will be deeply missed by her children, Wanda Dockendorf, St. Cloud; Ronald, St. Cloud; Joleen Lymburn, Coon Rapids; and Glen (Brenda), Cold Spring; her seven grandchildren, Angela Baumgartner (Brent), Lisa Laubach (Matt), David Lymburn (Kendra), Bryant Lymburn (fiancée Allie), Samantha (Cole) O’Hara, Morgan Koshiol, and Matthew Koshiol; and seven great-grandchildren, Lauren and Luke Baumgartner, Taylor and Jacob Laubach, Dawson and Brooks Lymburn, and Everleigh O’Hara. She is also survived by siblings, Robert Winter, Luxemburg; Patty Voigt, Clearwater; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Gerald (1983), son Keith (1968), sons-in-law Jim Lymburn and Mike Dockendorf; and siblings Virgil Winter, Allen Winter, Mildred Albers, and Janet Fruth.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of the CentraCare ICU and Stroke Center at the St. Cloud Hospital for their professional and compassionate care.

Memorials are preferred.