October 21, 1946 - October 6, 2025

On Monday, October 6, 2025, Dr. Mario Villafuerte Manese, beloved husband and devoted father of four, passed away at the age of 78.

Affectionately called Boi by his siblings and Mar by his friends, Mario was born October 21, 1946 in Tarlac, Philippines to the late Mario and Placida Manese. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Pre-Medicine and Doctor of Medicine degrees from the University of Santo Tomas.

In 1971, married Teresita Kare Camaya. Shortly after, they immigrated to the Unites States, where Mario began a residency in General Surgery at Columbia University. Their medical careers first took them to Spearman, Texas (1979-19814), and then to California in 1982, where they built their family home and community. Mario and Tessie shared 47 years of marriage until her passing in 2018.

Mario is survived by his four children, Marie Manese Hellrich, Mario Camaya Manese, Margaret Manese Helisek, and Maritess Manese Beaudry; and beloved 10 grandchildren.

A man of deep faith, Mario’s devotion to God and the Blessed Virgin Mary guided every part of his life. His love for God was reflected in his steadfast care for Tessie and their children. Professionally, he was an accomplished surgeon and diagnostician, remembered by countless patients whose lives were restored through his skill and compassion.

Known for his quick wit and infectious laugh, Mario made friends easily and cherished family, faith, and education. He encouraged others to pursue their dreams with excellence, often saying: “It doesn’t matter what career you choose, just strive to be the best at it.”

Mario will be remembered for his unwavering faith, his dedication to his family, and his gift of healing. He will be dearly missed.