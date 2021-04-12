Marine Flooring Business Coming to Sartell

SARTELL -- A business specializing in marine flooring products is coming to Sartell.

During Monday's city council meeting, the council announced they have sold the former Sartell-LeSauk Government Center and Fire Station building to AquaTraction Advance Marine Flooring.

The business offers custom-designed marine flooring that have exceptional traction whether in wet or dry conditions, making boats safer, cleaner and more comfortable.

Co-Owner Josh Clymer says they are thrilled to join the Sartell community.

AquaTraction has enjoyed working with the Sartell city staff and council and looks forward to working with such a prosperous community.

AquaTraction is the official sponsor of Florida Sportfishing Magazine and can be seen on TV shows such as Flats Class TV, Florida Sportfishing TV, Reel Animals Fishing Show, and Wicked Tuna.

AquaTraction has two other locations in Clearwater, Minnesota and North Kingstown, Rhode Island.

The city says the business plans to open full manufacturing and full-service operations in November and to make the Sartell location its main office.

The Sartell-LeSauk Government Center was built in 1982. The Sartell Fire Department moved out of the building into the Public Safety Facility last summer.