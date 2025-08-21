November 16, 2025 – August 17, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph, for Marilyn D. Schindler, age 81, of St. Joseph, who passed away on Sunday, August 17, 2025, at her home in St. Joseph. Reverend Brad Jenniges, OSB will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the Church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph.

Marilyn was born on November 16, 1943, in Albany, Minnesota to Peter and Alvina (Berscheid) Meier. She graduated from Albany High School in 1961. Marilyn married Eugene Schindler on May 8, 1962, in Albany. Throughout her life she was primarily a homemaker and in her later years worked in food service for the College of St. Benedict. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph.

Marilyn enjoyed spending time with family. She also enjoyed playing cards, cribbage, and bingo.

She is survived by her children, Nancy {Blake} Tommerdahl of Sauk Centre, Linda {Leonard} Beste of Sauk Centre, Sue Nack of Osakis, Pam (Paul Anderson) Schindler of Jefferson, SD, Cheryl Schindler of New London, Scott Schindler of Rockville, Janine Schindler of Lincoln, NE. and Erik Schindler of Farmington. Grandchildren, Brian Swiontek, Brad, Daniel, Ryan {Kristina} Beste, Jenna {Patrick} Holman, Kyle Nack, Derek {Holly} Nack, Heather Nack, Jake {Libby} Gerhardson, Gavin Schindler, Chyanne Smith and Chelsea Lind. Great-grandchildren, Tylar Beste, Abby Beste, Colton Beste, Luke Holman, Hailey Holman, Elsie Nack, Addison Gerhardson, Rehn Gerhardson, Elsie Gerhardson, Alex Gerhardson and Isaiah Gerhardson. Siblings, Jane {Ron} Scegura, Ron {Cheryl} Meier; and many nieces and nephews.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband in 1998; Bothers Richard and Robert, Sister LuAnn, grandson Chistopher Johnson 1986; great grandson Joshua Holman 2021.