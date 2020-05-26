Marilyn “Lynn” P. Borgert, 85, Sartell

No hindsight music unit displayed.

August 12, 1934 - May 22, 2020

Graveside Services will be 12:30 p.m., Thursday, May 28th at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Sartell for Marilyn “Lynn” P. Borgert who passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. There will be a Private Family Visitation at the funeral home prior to the burial on Thursday. The family will have a Memorial Mass at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell at a later date.

Marilyn “Lynn” P. Borgert was born on August 12, 1934 in St. Cloud to Alvin and Florence (Bastien) Woods. She was united in marriage to Eugene “Gene” Borgert on September 17, 1955 at St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in St. Cloud. They lived all of their lives in St. Cloud and Sartell. Lynn was very artistic, owning and operating Ceramic Pines ceramic shop with her husband for 20 years. She retired as a receptionist at the North Information Desk at the St. Cloud Hospital after 25 years. Lynn was very active in the St. Francis Xavier Church and was a member of the Christian Mothers. She was also very active in the Riverside Lions Club in Sauk Rapids for many years. Lynn enjoyed sewing, painting, decorating for Christmas, traveling, gardening, cooking, and baking. Lynn was very proud of her family. She loved getting together with them at holidays, family reunions, and at the cabin on Pelican Lake.

Lynn is survived by her husband, Gene of Sartell; children, Scott (Susan Whalen) of Memphis, TN, Denise (Daniel) Stang of Sartell, Pamela (Jim) McMahon of St. Cloud, and Timothy of Sartell; siblings, Marjorie (Warren) Bystedt, Judy (Donald) Bryam, Suzanne (David) Fritz, Michael (Jean) Woods, Sharon (Robert) Bemboom, Patrick Woods, Nancy (Edward) Johnson, Laurie (Maury) Bloom, and Malia (Grant) Golberg; brother in law, Michael O’Connor; sister in law, Judy Woods; grandchildren, Kristopher, Joshua, Jason, Mathew, Amber, Sarah, Dina, James, Sean, Kelsey, Willow, Summer, Cody, and Autumn; and 21 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Anita O’Connor; and brother, John Woods.