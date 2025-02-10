Marilyn Lieser, 80, Paynesville

November 21, 1944 - February 4, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 17, 2025, at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Marilyn A. Lieser, age 80, of Paynesville, who passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at the Paynesville Hospital due to complications from pneumonia. Father Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Anthony Parish Cemetery in Regal, MN, at a later date. Arrangements are with the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2025, and one hour prior to the service on Monday, February 17, 2025, both at St. Louis Catholic Church.

Marilyn (Walz) Lieser was born on November 21, 1944, to Walter “Buddy” and Leona (Worms) Walz. She grew up on the family farm near Greenwald, MN, and graduated from Melrose High School. She was united in marriage to Eldred L. Lieser on June 30, 1962, and celebrated over 62 years of marriage together.

Marilyn was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved spending time with her family and created many memories by sharing her talents in sewing, painting ceramics, embroidery, crocheting, baking, and gardening with her children and grandchildren.

Marilyn loved working hard on the farm, milking cows, and taking care of the baby calves. She also had many good stories about her time driving school bus and would often have kids from her past bus routes come up to her and reminisce about those days.

She was a hardworking, strong, caring, and gentle woman who would often catch people off guard with her wittiness and colorful language. She loved to visit and play a game of 500 with her good friends each month, and was known for her cooking and baking skills, which filled the bellies of many with her delicious homemade meals and desserts, whether for family or the regulars at the Pilgrim Inn.

Marilyn is survived by her loving husband, Eldred, of 62 years; her children, Denise (Harvey) Wuertz, Kim (Tony) Flannigan, Curt (Geralyn) Lieser, Heidi Riley (Andy Rollison), and Heather Schroeder (Rick Fredin), all of Paynesville; 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Clarine Beier, David Walz, Anita (Steve) Burg, and Deb (Pat) Keller, as well as many other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter “Buddy” and Leona Walz, and her brother, Daniel Walz.

The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the staff at the Paynesville Emergency Room Department and Hospital for all the wonderful care given to Marilyn during the past few weeks.