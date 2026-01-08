June 11, 1945 - January 7, 2026

Marilyn M. LaPointe, age 80 of Milaca, MN, passed away on January 7, 2026, at the Milaca Elim Meadows. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Marilyn Marguerite was born to George and Demerice (Peltier) LaPointe on June 11, 1945, in Minneapolis. She loved baking, cooking, sewing, and reading. Marilyn always looked at the positive side of life and had a great sense of humor. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Marilyn is survived by her children, Bradley Baker and Shelley (Lee) Goodin; grandson, Vincent; sisters, Bernice Moser and Linda Hollandsworth; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother; and five sisters.