Marilyn L. Haapala, 80, Princeton

August 7, 1938 - May 21, 2019

Marilyn L. Haapala passed away peacefully at Sterling Pointe Senior Living in Princeton, MN, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the age of 80. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019, at 3:00 PM at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton. Brian Ensminger will officiate. Visitation will be on Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 3:00 – 7:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, and one hour prior to the services on Monday. Burial will be at the Cokato Finnish Cemetery at a later date.

Marilyn Lesette Olson was born on August 7, 1938, to Elmer and Ida (Glawe) Olson in Detroit Lakes. She met her husband John Haapala in 1957 in Minneapolis. They were married on September 27, 1958, in Vergas. They raised their four children in New Hope. They retired at their cabin on Lake Richardson in Darwin. Many wonderful memories were made at the cabin with loved ones. Marilyn was an amazing mom and homemaker and always supported her children in their activities. She enjoyed crocheting, embroidering, baking, and being with family. Marilyn was an amazing host and loved having company over for the holidays. She will be remembered for being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Marilyn will be deeply missed by her children, Patty (Todd) Leider, Wendy Meyer (Rick Meyer), Rodney (Sara McKinley) Haapala, and Rick (Stacy) Haapala; grandchildren, Lindsey (Justin) Smith, Amy (Shawn) Rancourt, Casey (Ken) Rife, Jackie (Matt) Kabes, Sam Haapala, Joe Leider, and Kaitlyn Haapala; step-grandchildren, Cassie (Cody) Clem (step-great-grandaughter, Gracie), Toni (Brian) Neubauer, and Andi Guimont; great-grandchildren, Liam, Lauren, Emma, Peter, Madelyn, Isabelle, Kate, Hailey, and Hannah; and she is also survived by her sister, Phyllis Grossman.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John; and her great-granddaughter, Morgan Jay Smith.