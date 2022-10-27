Marilyn F. Koshiol, 84, St. Cloud

September 10, 1938 - October 22, 2022

Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Marilyn F. Koshiol, age 84, who passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community. Rev. Stephen Beauclair will officiate and entombment will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services.

Marilyn was born September 10, 1938 in Cold Spring to Gregor & Theresa (Schreifels) Menke. She married Leonard Koshiol at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring. Marilyn with her husband at Leonard Koshiol Construction for over 30 years, and also worked in the kitchen for the St. Cloud School District. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and was a former member of the Christian Mothers and a religious education teacher. Marilyn enjoyed gardening, flowers, crafts, crocheting, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. She was energetic and loved life.

Marilyn is survived by her sons, Timothy of Forest Lake, Scott (Christina) of Monticello, Steven of St. Cloud, and Douglas of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Krista, Stuart, Jason, Jeremy, Brandon, Jacob, and Matthew; great grandchildren, Lainey, Parker, Alex, and Andrew; and brothers, Don, Richard, and Charles. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leonard on May 30, 2011; sister, Bernice Neeser; and brother, Vernon.