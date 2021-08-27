Marilyn Eleanor Pierskalla, 83, St. Cloud

September 4, 1937 - August 25, 2021

dabFuneral services celebrating the life of Marilyn Eleanor Pierskalla age 83 of St. Cloud, MN will be at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Mrs. Pierskalla died on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids, MN. Reverend Joseph Herzing will be the celebrant. Entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum, St. Cloud. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to the funeral at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Parish Prayers will be at 4 P.M. on Wednesday at Daniel Funeral Home.

Marilyn was born on September 4, 1937 in St. Joseph Township to the late Roman and Estelle (Storkamp) Rassier. She attended country school near St. Joseph through the 12th Grade. She then worked as a telephone operator at first in St. Cloud and later at Little Falls and other smaller towns in central Minnesota.

She was united in marriage to Kenneth E. Pierskalla at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joseph, MN on July 18, 1960. After their marriage they made their home in Sauk Centre, Little Falls, Brainerd, St. Cloud, Cottage Grove, Hibbing, and eventually to St. Cloud. Marilyn then went to work at Kohl’s after they opened in 1990. She worked there for 20 years making many friends.

She enjoyed sewing, polka dancing, traveling to other countries, cooking and baking, and spending time with her siblings and their families. Spoiling her grandchildren was something thoroughly enjoyed. While in Hibbing she volunteered for different church and school activities.

She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by; an infant daughter Linda; one daughter-in-law, Lisa; an infant brother William; two sisters, Phyllis Kvalevog and Doreen Murphy; two brothers Gerald “Jerry” Rassier and Roman “Red” Rassier.

Marilyn is survived by; her husband of 61 years, Kenneth of St. Cloud, MN; her four children, Stephen (Karen) of Farmington, MN, Mark (Diane) of Willmar, MN, Wanda (Charles) Belich of Kelly Lake, MN, and Julie (Anthony) Sorteberg of Avon, MN; 18 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; two sisters, Jeanine Farley of Brooklyn Park, Sharon (Al) Eich of St. Cloud, and one brother Harvey (Jan) Rassier of St. Joseph.