Marie P. Kloskin, 91, St. Cloud

June 14, 1930 - June 30, 2021

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Marie P. Kloskin, age 91 of St. Cloud who passed away on Thursday, June 30 at her home of natural causes. Interment will take place at the Assumption Cemetery Columbarium, St. Cloud.

Visitation will be after 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the church. Arrangements were by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Marie was born June 14, 1930 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Laurence and Thecla (Chromey) Seanger. She married Conrad R. “Connie” Kloskin September 7, 1957 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. Marie was employed by Metzroth’s Clothing and North Central Labs in St. Cloud. She was a member of St. Peter’s Parish where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and Greeter; she was a member of the Christian Women, St. Barbara’s Mission Group, St. Cloud Hospital Auxiliary and volunteered at the Spiritual Care Department.

Marie loved her family above all; she enjoyed baking, shopping, reading, reciting the Rosary and an occasional glass of wine.

Survivors include her children, Dale (Cindy) of Pearl Lake, Richard of Sauk Rapids, Mike of Phoenix, Arizona and Jo (Mark) of St. Cloud; four grandchildren, Kristen, Samantha, Randy and Tanner.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Connie on April 30, 2012; and her parents.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.