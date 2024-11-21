Marie K. Brutger, 98, St. Cloud

August 6, 1926 – November 19, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2024 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church (2405 Walden Way St. Cloud, Minnesota 56301) for Marie K. Brutger, of St. Cloud. Reverend Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Entombment will take place in Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Monday at the Church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, who left this world peacefully on November 19, 2024, at a remarkable age of 98. Marie’s warm spirit and boundless love touched the lives of many and will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.

Born on August 6, 1926, in Albany, Minnesota, to the late Frank and Mary Krey, Marie displayed a vibrant personality from an early age — lovingly nicknamed “Bubbles” by her family. At just 16 years old, she met the love of her life, Art Brutger, at the Colosseum Dance Hall in Waite Park, Minnesota. Their chance meeting blossomed into a beautiful partnership, and three years later, after Art’s service in World War II, they married at St. John Cantius in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Marie and Art shared a beautiful journey together for over 50 years until Art’s passing.

Marie was a dedicated mother to her 10 children, caring for them with unyielding love and devotion. All of her children hold precious memories of her. As a grandmother to 23 and a great grandmother to 30, her house during the holidays was standing room only.

In addition to her family, Marie thoroughly enjoyed her leisure time, whether it was playing poker and 500 with friends, a testimony to her sharp mind and playful spirit or nurturing her flower gardens, a love she had of nature and beauty. She was a humble trend-setter, a recycling pro and repurposing expert, long before the world knew its importance and purpose. As a child of The Depression, her dedication to thoughtfully make use of what she had will be a life-long lesson for all her children.

Marie had an unfaltering faith in God and a special relationship with the Virgin Mary. She relied on the power-of-prayer and frequently reminded her children to “pray, pray, pray” as they navigated life. Whenever her children or grandchildren left her home, she always blessed them by making the sign of the cross.

As a devout member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, she loved singing in the funeral choirs and spoke fondly of the days she and Art made bouja with the church community.

Marie is survived by her sons and daughters: Fredrick Brutger, of St. Joseph, Joyce (Chuck) Kuyava of Eden Prairie, Wayne Brutger, of Saddlebrooke, AZ, Marian (Bill) Wick of Saddlebrooke, AZ, Janel (Brian) Murphy of St. Cloud, Mitchel (Brenda) Brutger, of Cold Spring, Chris Brutger of St. Cloud, Nancy (Brian) Jacobson, of Lakeville, Geri (Gary) Trummel, of Bloomington, and Joel Brutger of St. Cloud; 23 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, husband Art Brutger, sister’s Marcella Wall (Krey), infant sister Martha, brothers: Ralph, John, Walter, and Alphonse “Al”, two infant grandchildren, and two great infant grandchildren.

A sincere thank you to the Centra Care Hospice Team and the Cherrywood-Advanced Living staff for the excellent care, kindness, and friendship Marie received.