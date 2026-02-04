December 31, 1934 – February 2, 2026

Marie A. Johnson, age 91 of Monticello, MN passed away on Monday, February 2, 2026.

Marie was born on December 31, 1934, in Cokato, MN to Hjalmer and Signe (Greku) Olson. She grew up in Cokato, MN and moved to Annandale, MN where she graduated High School in 1952. Marie married Clayton Johnson on May 18th, 1957.

Throughout her life she worked on their farm in Monticello, MN and at Federal Cartridge in Anoka, MN for 13 years as well as raising her family.

Marie enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, baking (pie Lady), casino slot machines, and fishing.

She is survived by her children; Vicki (Gary) Schluender of Monticello, Keith (Kimberly) Johnson of Piner River, Grandchildren; Aaron Schluender (Maddie) of Monticello, Alex Schluender (Emily) of Big Lake, Great-Grandchildren; Nora and James. Siblings Carol, Florance, and Marcy.

Marie was preceded in death by parents; Hjalmer and Signe, husband, Clayton, Siblings; Carl, John, Harald, Caralyne, Art, and Millie.

Memorial services will be private.