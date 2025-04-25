Marie E. Torgerson, 91, Princeton

March 4, 1934 - April 22, 2025

Marie Eleanor Torgerson, age 91 of Princeton, MN, passed away on April 22, 2025, at M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina. Memorial Services will be at 11 a.m. on April 28, 2025, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Princeton. Pastor Paul Lutter will officiate. Visitation will precede the service from 9 to 11. The burial will be later at Vang Lutheran Cemetery in Fergus Falls.

Marie was born to Julius and Frances (Houg) Mobraten on March 4, 1934, in Fergus Falls. She graduated from Fergus Falls High School. Marie married Paul Torgerson on August 8, 1954, in Carlisle. She worked in childcare for early childhood development and at one time served on an ECFE advisory council in Underwood.

Marie was a die-hard Twins and Vikings fan, quiet feminist, proud Norwegian, talented gardener, quilter, knitter, and loving grandmother. She was intelligent, quick-witted, and creative. She made the best pies. She said things like “Oh fer cute” in a most endearingly Minnesotan way. She hated to smile for photos but had the most beautiful lit-from-inside grin. She will be greatly missed as a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend to all who knew her.

Marie is survived by her husband, Paul of Princeton; children, Tim (Carol) of White Bear Lake, Kevin (Lori) of Stewartville, and Carrie (Jay) Torgerson-Grammond of Princeton; daughters-in-law, Frani (Daniel) Torgerson and Leisha (Bradley) Torgerson; grandchildren, Britta (Mike), Nicholas (Alison), Marissa (Antonio), Erik (Emily), Brian (Kristin), Gunnar (Katie), Athyna, George (Meadow), Joseph, and Violet; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Lorilee Mundfrom; brother-in-law, Lowell Franze; sister-in-law, Nancy Reagan; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by sons, Daniel, Matthew, and Bradley; daughter, Jill; granddaughter, Patsy; three brothers; and four sisters.

Memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church, Princeton School Music, or Special Olympics Minnesota.