Mariane Gaida Hoehn, 64, Becker

September 3, 1959 - January 18, 2024

attachment-Mariane Hoehn loading...

A Time of Sharing will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 26, 2024 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Mariane Gaida Hoehn, age 64, who passed away Thursday at her home. Visitation will be one hour prior at the funeral home.

Mariane was born September 3, 1959 in St. Cloud to Urban and Fran (Kaneski) Gaida. She graduated from St. Cloud Apollo in 1977 and graduated from the Medical Institute of Minnesota in 1982 with a Medical Lab Technician Degree. Her career brought her to Florida for 3-4 years where her love of sun and water blossomed. She then moved back to Minnesota where her career brought her to Onamia, Buffalo, St. Cloud, and eventually to where she would call home, Becker. Mariane married Andi Hoehn on May 8, 1992 in Sartell in her childhood backyard.

Mariane had a love for being in and near the water. She loved gardening and was known for making incredible bouquets of flowers. Mariane had a passion for taking photos and beautiful calligraphy. Her greatest passion in life was nurturing lifelong relationships and loving her family. She was a vibrant ray of sunshine.

Survivors include her husband, Andi of Becker; daughters, Allysa (Michael) Schleif of Bemidji and Jayde (Tim O’Meara) Hoehn of Wisconsin; brother, Steve Gaida of Edina; and many nieces and nephews including Victoria, Eric, Joely, and Bryce along with many cousins and dear friends. Mariane was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Patt Gaida; brother, Mark Gaida; and infant sister, Kathleen Anne.