Marian R. Kremer, 95, St. Cloud

February 25, 1929 - June 20, 2024

attachment-Marian Kremer loading...

Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend, Marian Kremer, passed away surrounded by family at the age of 95 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House on June 20, 2024. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St Cloud. Reverend Brady Keller will officiate. Interment will follow in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday and after 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, both at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Parish prayers will be at 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the Church.

Marian was born February 25, 1929, in St Cloud, MN to Alois and Hattie (Bovy) Theisen, the second youngest of 8 children. Marian married Clarence Kremer on September 8, 1949, at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in St Joseph, MN. Besides working as a homemaker and mother raising her 7 children, Marian’s hands were always busy, whether it was in the house cooking, cleaning, or sewing; assisting on the farm; and always willing to help as needed.

Marian was a devoted and loving mother to her children, a proud grandmother and great-grandmother. Marian’s faith was rooted in her daily prayer and strong Christian beliefs. She was a charter member of St Michael’s Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and Sacristan, and she participated in community and church groups (St Michael’s Mission Group, religious education, parish council, Daughters of Isabella, food shelf, and election judge).

Marian expressed her creativity through her many hobbies; quilting, embroidery, crocheting, sewing baptismal gowns, baking desserts, and tending to her beautiful flower garden. She could often be found working on a puzzle, completing a word search, or playing cards while listening to her favorite musician, Daniel O’Donnell. She enjoyed hosting family and friends at her home sharing meals and time with them. Marian was a woman who loved deeply and unconditionally. She will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her children, Thomas (Diann), St. Cloud; David (Alice), St. Cloud; Linda (John) Libert, St. Cloud; Charles (Karen), Mesa, AZ; Jane Imholte, Madison, WI; John (Diane), St. Cloud; and Allan (Kara), Peoria, AZ; 17 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Clarence; her grandsons, Michael and Mathew Kremer; son-in-law, Arnie Imholte; siblings, Olivia Ley, Raymond Theisen, Albert Theisen, Evelyn Notsch, Walter Theisen, LuVern Griffin, and infant sister, Mathilda.

A special thank you to the staff at Quiet Oaks Hospice House and CentraCare Hospice for all the care and love they gave Marian.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.