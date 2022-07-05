Marian G. Hommerding, 96, Cold Spring

March 29, 1926 - July 1, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Marian Hommerding age 96, who died Friday July 1 at Assumption Home in Cold Spring surrounded by her loving family and friends. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN. Visitation will continue from 9:00 – 10:15 a.m. Friday morning at the funeral home. The service will be live streamed on the church’s website at www.christcatholic.com.

Marian was born on March 29, 1926, in Rockville, MN to Frank and Anna (Thielen) Bolfing. She married Cuthbert Hommerding on September 19, 1947, at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville, MN. Marian raised 10 children and was a loving homemaker. She was a woman of strong faith, who loved praying the Rosary. Marian was a member of St. Boniface Parish, Christian Mothers, the American Legion Auxiliary and VFW Auxiliary in Cold Spring. Marian enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, cutting lawn, dancing and embroidery. Above all, Marian loved spending time with family.

Survivors include her children, Larry Hommerding, Bonnie (Mark) Gohmann, Deb Orozco, Jim (Doneva) Hommerding, Cindy (Russ) Spychala, Cheryl (Bruce) Welle, Patty (Bryan) Welle, Mary (John) Massmann, Nick (Peggy) Hommerding; 22 grandchildren and 51 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cuthbert (2002); son, Allen Hommerding in 2008; son-in-law, Xavier Orozco (2021); sister Irene Kraemer (1988); granddaughter, Stephanie Hommerding (2009); great-granddaughter Hayden Dingmann (2012) and numerous brothers and sisters in-laws.