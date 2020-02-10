Marge Pattock, 97, St. Cloud

September 9, 1922 - February 8, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Marge Pattock, age 97, of St. Cloud who passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Greg Sauer will officiate. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the Church. Parish prayers will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Marge was born on September 9, 1922 in St. Cloud to Stan and Margaret (Bettendorf) Truzinski. She married Wallace Pattock on July 11, 1945 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Marge attended Cathedral High School and St. Benedicts College in St. Joseph. She was a volunteer at the St. Cloud Hospital for 15 years, a member of the Hospital Auxiliary and served on the Auxiliary Board for six years, was a member of the Holly Ball Committee several times, Chairperson of St. John Cantius Volunteer Mothers for eight years, a member of the Eagles Club Ladies Auxiliary, a member of the President’s Club at St. John’s University, and Associate of St. Benedict’s Center, and a member of the Investor’s Club at Cathedral High School. She was a former member of the St. Cloud Country Club, Vice President of Arrowhead Granite Company, Vice President of Boone Monument Company, Boone Iowa, Member of the Downtown Council, and a Partner in Pattock Properties. Marge was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.

She was an ardent fan of the St. John’s University football program. She had reserved seats for forty years, seldom missed a game, and followed the team to many playoff games. She also loved music and always turned on the stereo the first thing in the morning which made for a happy home. Marge enjoyed spending time at the family summer home in Avon.

Marge is survived by her husband, Wallace; son, Thomas; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Peter, Roman and Cyril Truzinski and Jerome “Mike” Trazinski.