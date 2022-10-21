Margaret “Peggy” L. Smolnik, 76, Sauk Rapids

July 31, 1946 - October 17, 2022

attachment-Peggy Smolnik loading...

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 28, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Margaret “Peggy” L. Smolnik, age 76, who passed away Monday at the Estates of Greeley in Stillwater. Rev. David Hinz will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Friday, October 28, 2022 at the church in Sauk Rapids. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home of Sauk Rapids.

Peggy was born July 31, 1946 in Alexandria to Emmett & Ann (Wettels) Kelly. She married James A. Smolnik on Feb. 12, 1972 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. Peggy lived in Sauk Rapids most of her adult life where she owned and operated Peggy’s Beauty Salon. She also worked as a Lunch Lady at Sauk Rapids Rice High School. Peggy was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and a member of the choir. She enjoyed singing, going to church, going out to eat at Perkin’s and Burger King, and loved her Coca-Cola. Peggy was a loving Mom, cared for others deeply, and loved her family. She was kind, humble, quick-witted, and had a great sense of humor.

Survivors include her son, John (Jessie) Smolnik of Stillwater; grandchildren, Maia & Luke Smolnik; step-daughters, Kathy Reinertson of Sartell and Janelle “Crickett” (Mario) Visco of Florida; sisters, Joanie (Jon) Larson of St. Louis Park and Dorothy Kelly of Lodi, CA. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James on March 26, 1980; son, Terry; step-son, Gary; and sister, Carol Ann Vold.

Memorials are preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church.