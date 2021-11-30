Margaret Mary Aufderhar, 59, St. Cloud

July 1, 1962 - November 24, 2021

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN for Margaret Mary Aufderhar age 59. She died at her home on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at Daniel Funeral Home.

Margaret was born on July 1, 1962, the daughter of Wilfred and Elsie (Michalski) Bautch at St. Cloud, MN. She attended school in St. Cloud and graduated from Apollo High in 1981. She then went on to attend St. Cloud Area Community College for two years studying “Early Childhood Development”. She was united in marriage to Steve Aufderhar on August 10, 1995 at Pacific Grove, CA. Since they were married, they have lived in the St. Cloud area.

Margaret was a nursing assistant and worked for REM Group Homes in the St. Cloud Area. She enjoyed camping, fishing, working with the St. Cloud All City Marching Band, family vacations to Wisconsin Dells, and Duluth, MN. She enjoyed collecting Harbor Glass on the shores of Lake Superior. More recently she has enjoyed spending time with her three grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by; three brothers, Dominic, Matthew, and Anthony; and one grandchild, Ava.

She is survived by; her husband Steve; two daughters, Rebecca and Kaitlyn Aufderhar; one son Nathan; three grandchildren, Liam, Lilah, and Nevaeh; two sisters, Mary Bautch, and Christine Notch; her twin brother, Martin Bautch; other relatives and many friends.