Margaret Mae “Marge” Hoben, 85, St. Cloud

April 11, 1939 - June 24, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Margaret Mae “Marge” Hoben, 85, of St. Cloud will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 1, 2024 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Margaret entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 24, 2024 at Edgewood Memory Care in Sartell. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Margaret was born on April 11, 1939 in Waconia, Minnesota to John and Harriet (Meuer) Machtemes. She grew up in Waconia and graduated from St. Benedict’s High School in Joseph in 1957 and from the St. Cloud School of Nursing in 1960. She was a nurse at Children’s Hospital until 1974 when she became a full-time homemaker. Margaret married the love of her life, Lawrence “Larry” Hoben, on October 12, 1963 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waconia, after meeting him via letters sent while he was stationed in Germany. They lived in St. Paul, Mankato, and Willmar before moving to St. Cloud in 2001. Regardless of where she lived, Margaret was an active volunteer. Margaret was a member of St. Peter’s Parish & Christian Women and the Daughters of Isabella.

Margaret and Larry raised four children, Dave, Dan, Paul, and Sue in St. Paul where she was known as Marge. She was very involved as a volunteer at their church and school, Immaculate Heart of Mary, as well as being a Cub Scout and Blue Bird leader. She was often chauffeur to various sporting events. Being a eucharistic minister and visiting shut-ins was something she enjoyed wherever she lived. She volunteered many hours to her church and community organizations through the years.

Margaret was a talented crafter, sewer, baker, letter writer and devoted “Gramma”. She used these talents to create beautiful cards and tasty treats which she gave away as gifts and sent to many people. She sewed clothing for her children, grandchildren and herself. She quilted beautiful blankets for family members as well as people in need through her quilting group in St. Cloud. In her later years, she enjoyed bible study, playing 500, quilting, and of course visiting with friends and neighbors. The time she treasured most of all was when her family was gathered around her.

Margaret is survived by her children, David (Luci), Dan (Danielle), Paul, and Sue (Wade) Bastian; grandchildren, Jessica (Ryan) Kustas and Alex Hoben, Shane and Caelin Hoben, Joe Bastian and Nicole (Wade) Rhonemus; sister, Sister Ann Machtemes, OSB; and brother, Joe Machtemes.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry in 2006; brother, John; sister, Sister Mary Ellen Machtemes, OSB; and parents.

Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association.

A heartfelt thank you to the staff of Edgewood Memory Care for their compassionate care.