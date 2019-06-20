Margaret L. Ampe, 91, Paynesville

October 2, 1927 - June 20, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, June 27th at 12 Noon at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville, for Margaret L. Ampe, age 91, of Paynesville, who died on Thursday at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Rev Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday after 10:00AM at the Church.

Margaret was born October 2, 1927 in Harrisburg, PA. to Clarence and Catherine (Becker) Orndorff. She married Charles C. Ampe on February 22, 1952 at St Lawrence Catholic Church in Harrisburg. She and her husband farmed near Paynesville for over 70 years. She was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church, Christian Women, Daughters of Isabella and a 4-H Leader.

She is survived by children, Charles Ampe (Karen) Belgrade, Robert Ampe (Linda) Savage, Catherine Bernatchez (Paul) Chambersburg, PA, David Ampe (Ardith) Paynesville and Ronald Ampe (Nancy) Coon Rapids, 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one brother George Orndorff, St. Petersburg, FL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles, February 16th,2015, daughter, Margaret Buttweiler, June 13th, 2002, brother, John Orndorff and sister, Catherine Kulnda.

The family would especially like to thank the staffs at 700 Stearns and Paynesville Hospital for the compassionate care given their mother.