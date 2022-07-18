Margaret E. (Lenzen) Thomas, 88, St. Cloud

August 10, 1933 - July 12, 2022

attachment-Margaret Thomas loading...

Margaret “Muggs” Ellen (Gross) Thomas, age 88, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022 surrounded by her family at her home in St. Cloud, MN.

Funeral services will be Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud, MN.

Margaret was born August 10, 1933 in St. Cloud MN to Erwin and Lulu (Stiles) Gross. She graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1951 and later St. Cloud Vocational Technical College. Margaret married Jerome Lenzen, the father of her children, on June 7, 1952. They were blessed with ten children. She worked and retired from her position in the Distribution area of Centennial Hall at St. Cloud State University. On December 27, 1987 she married Dr. David Thomas until his death in 1995.

Margaret loved to travel within the United States and abroad. One of her many hobbies was ceramics, that she loved to make for all her children and grandchildren. Margaret loved anything outdoors: camping, gardening, and especially fishing, and most of all her love for her family.

Margaret is survived by her children, Robert of Becker, MN, Bruce of St. Cloud, MN Stewart of Indian Harbor Beach, Fl, LuAnn (Larry) Zirbes of Richmond, MN, Patricia Kuebelbeck of Clearwater, MN, Jeff (Colton Baker) Dunlap, IA, Mark (Sheri) of Sartell, MN, Howard (Lynn) of Monticello, MN, Michael (Dennis Mehrer) of Monticello, MN, David Scrabeck of Rockville, MN, sister; Kay Smidt of Sartell, MN and long-time friend Bernice Anderson of Sartell, MN. Also surviving are 17 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren and her beloved goldendoodle, Max who was always by her side.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, son, Thomas (June14, 2022), brothers; Stewart, Jerome, Sydney, and Lyle, sisters; Betty, Francis, and MaryLou, husbands, Jerome Lenzen and David Thomas.

In lieu of flowers, Margaret would prefer donations made in her name to the Salvation Army, St. Cloud, MN.