Mardee Jo Huey, 72, St. Cloud

June 12, 1951 - July 26, 2023

A celebration of life will be held on a later date for Mardee J. Huey, age 72, of St. Cloud who passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Mardee was born on June 12, 1951 to Dean and Helen (Keinath) Huey in Omaha, NE. She had a creative energy that could be felt by any in her presence, and she loved to share and teach her gifts. Some of the crafts she was talented in were embroidery, quilting, drawing, crocheting, and knitting. She also loved watching Jeopardy and enjoyed Disney movies. She was selfless and she took care of others. Above all she loved her family and cherished the time she spent with her children and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her children, Randee (Robert) Bishop of New Hope, Adam Davis of Omaha, NE, Anna (Brian) Good of Austin, MN, Nellee Huey of St. Cloud, and Forest Ward of Braham, MN; siblings, Jeannie Belmudez, David Huey, and Sherrie Redmann; and 8 grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Hiram “Gene” Ward.