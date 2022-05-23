Marcus “Marc” Benedict Faerber, 86, St. Cloud

March 21, 2022 - May 20, 2022

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Marcus “Marc” Benedict Faerber, age 86, of St. Cloud will be at 11 am on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Marcus died on Friday, May 20, 2022 at the St. Benedict Senior Community. The Rev. Tom Olson will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Assumption Mausoleum. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 25th, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, and one hour prior to the services on Thursday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Parish Prayers will be at 4:00 P.M. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Marc was born on March 21, 1936 at New Ulm, MN the son of Isidor and Mary (Preisinger) Faerber. He grew up in New Ulm and graduated in 1954 from Cathedral High School in New Ulm. He joined the Minnesota National Guard from 1954 to 1963. He also worked at Herberger’s in New Ulm, Mankato, Wausau, WI, Alexandria, MN and St. Cloud, MN and met his future wife while at Herberger’s. He was united in marriage to Rosalie Raden on Jan. 20, 1962, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He worked at Herberger’s until 1986 when he took at position at Fastenal and later Northern Wire. He retired in 2015 and then made his home with his son Bill and his wife Lisa in St. Cloud.

He was a longtime member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Eagles Aerie # 622, St. Cloud Bowling Association and a member of their Hall of Fame having been inducted in 1994, and Sports Inc. all of St. Cloud. In his younger years, he enjoyed the outdoors Hunting and Fishing, and also going to the casino. He also received a Grand Champion ribbon at the Minnesota State in 1954 for Gardening. He also traveled with his wife Rosalie to Europe 1981; visiting Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and France.

In addition to his parents and wife Rosalie he was preceded in death by; one daughter-in-law Peggy (Noonan) Faerber; his sibling, Marie, Stanley, Loretta, Florence, and Joe.

He is survived by; his children, Debra Talatala of St. Cloud, Mark (Elizabeth) Faerber of Coon Rapids, MN, and Bill (Lisa) Faerber of St. Cloud, MN; grandchildren, Bethany, Christopher, Anna, Kylie and Sean; his brothers and sisters, Isadore of New Ulm, George (Kay) of Texas, Polly (Terry) Haefner of Mankato and Sister Gretchen O.S.F of Sylvania, Ohio; other relatives and many friends.