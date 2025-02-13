Marcia G. McConnell, 81, St. Cloud

March 20, 1943 - February 10, 2025

attachment-Marcia McConnell loading...

A Celebration of Life will be from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Marcia McConnell, age 81, who passed away Monday, February 10, 2025.

Marcia was born March 20, 1943 in Madison, MN to Theodore and Tarna (Larson) Kluxdal. She married Charlton “Rusty” McConnell on December 23, 1974. Marcia worked as a Registered Nurse at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. She enjoyed cooking, baking, knitting, gardening, and football.

Marcia is survived by her siblings, Charles Kluxdal of Andover, Dale (Theresa) Kluxdal of Bloomington, and Jacky Baas of St. Cloud. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charlton in 2007; and siblings, Donald, Shirley, and Carey.