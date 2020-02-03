Marcella “Marcie” Selinski, 90, Royalton

July 11, 1929 - February 1, 2020

Marcella “Marcie” Selinski, 90 year old resident of Royalton, MN died Saturday, February 1 at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, February 5 at 11:00 A.M at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Bowlus, MN. A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, February 4 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 9:30 AM until the hour of the service on Wednesday at the church in Bowlus. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

Marcella Kroll was born on July 11, 1929 in Bowlus, MN to the late Anton (Pauline Schelonka) Kroll. She grew up in the Bowlus area as a young girl. She attended Holdingford High School. After high school she attended St. Cloud State University for one year. Marcie taught elementary school for one year in Lastrup, MN. Marcie Kroll was united in marriage to James Selinski on April 26, 1952 in Minneapolis, MN. The couple made their home for a short time on what is now the Morrison County Landfill. The couple were blessed with seven children. They moved to the Selinski family farm near Bowlus, MN until their retirement. After the death of her husband, James in 2002. Marcie continued living on the home place with her son, Arnold until she moved to St. Otto’s home two years ago. Her greatest love was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church and was active with the following groups: St. Isabelle’s Mission Group, St. Stanislaus Rosary Society and participated in the Eucharistic Adoration. Marcie enjoyed the outdoors, especially gardening, flowers and crocheting. She would take her crafts to many craft shows for over thirty years.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Sharon (Tom) Kloss of Royalton, MN, Kathy (Ed) Popp of Rice, MN, Arnold Selinski of Bowlus, MN, Lou Selinski of Rice, MN, Cindy Selinski of Sauk Rapids, MN, Linda (Andy) Langner of Holdingford, MN and Steve Selinski of Bowlus, MN; grandchildren, Michelle Curtiss, Heidi Quinlan, Michael Kloss, Sara Wolf, Carrie Goebel, Craig Popp, Amanda Hoheisel, Eddy Popp, Jenny Langner, Stacey Langner, Jacob Langner and 15 great-grandchildren and one on the way and a sister, Ellie Mankowski.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James “Boobie” Selinski; siblings, Bill, Al, Leo, Rose, Helen and Mary.