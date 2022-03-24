Marcella M. Hiemenz, 95, St. August

January 30, 1927 - March 24, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Marcella M. Hiemenz, 95, of St. Augusta will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta. Marcy passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at St. Benedict’s Center in St. Cloud. Reverend Robert Rolfes will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday and after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday both at St. Mary Help of Christians Parish Center.

The Mass will be livestreamed on the St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/SMHOCparish/

Marcy was born on January 30, 1927 in Holdingford, MN to Peter and Mary (Trutwin) Czech. She married Edward Hiemenz on August 28, 1948 at St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church in Holdingford. They were married for over 73 years and together raised five children beginning in the Seattle, Washington area. They returned to Clear Lake, where Ed worked for Northern Pacific Railroad and finally settled on a farm in St. Augusta. When her children were older, Marcy fulfilled a life-long dream and earned her certificate as a CNA spending 15 years working at the St. Cloud Hospital caring for patients, mainly on the orthopedic floor. After retiring, she volunteered at the hospital’s Spiritual Care Department and spent many hours at the bedsides of the sick and dying, offering services and praying with them and their families. Among her numerous volunteer activities, Marcy was a docent at the Stearns County Historical Society, member of St. Ann’s Christians Women, the Nocturnal Adoration Society and the American Legion #621 Auxiliary.

Marcy loved to travel, making it to Italy on a pilgrimage and then to Germany, Israel and Nova Scotia, among numerous places in the United States, with Ed. She went to Poland in 1994 on a tour with the St. Cloud Diocese and, characteristic of her determined spirit, while there managed to get the tour bus to drive to her ancestral home in a rural village where the Trutwin family still lived, inviting the entire group in for tea and poppy seed coffee cake. The same recipe that Marcy and her relatives baked since leaving Poland in 1869. She loved entertaining; family and friends enjoyed many a good meal and lots of stories at Marcy’s table. Her children were amazed that after years of being fearful of deep water, at age 55 she made up her mind to learn to swim. Thereafter she and Ed got up at 5am everyday to show up at the fitness pool followed by going to daily Mass and then out to breakfast with friends. She was also an expert quilter.

She is survived by her husband, Ed; children, Diane (Greg) Amer of Roseville, Duane (Melinda) of St. Augusta, Allen (Jane) of St. Augusta, Jayne (Gregg) Kispert of Bloomington, and Kevin (Barb) of Camano Island, WA; 13 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren; and sister, Teckla Scegura of Albany.

She was preceded in death by sisters, Helen (infancy), Eleanor, Florence and Rose Marie; and brothers, Louis, Ted, Frank, Nick, Peter and James.

A heartfelt thank you to Marcy’s caregivers in the St. Benedict’s Community as well as CentraCare Hospice.

Memorials are preferred.