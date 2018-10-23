Marcella Dockendorf, 86, St. Stephen

October 30, 1931 - October 22, 2018

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, October 29th at 10:30 AM at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in St. Stephen for Marcella Dockendorf, age 86, of St. Stephen, who passed away peacefully on Monday at Quiet Oaks Hospice in St. Cloud. Rev. Robert Harren will officiate. Entombment will be in the Parish Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday between 4:00-7:00 PM at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and on Monday one hour prior to services at the Church.

Marcella was born October 30th, 1931 in St. Cloud to Joseph and Martha (Schyma) Netter. She married Jack Dockendorf on June 28th, 1950 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She and her husband established Jack’s Dairy Freeze in 1958 and St. Cloud Toyota in 1967. She lived on Pine Point north of Sartell, in St. Stephen and had a summer cabin on Big Fish Lake near Cold Spring. Marcella was a member of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church.

Marcy loved bowling and spending time with her family. Thanksgiving was her favorite holiday followed by her birthday. She enjoyed watching the Twins and Vikings.

Marcella is survived by her children, Joseph Dockendorf (Carol) St. Cloud, Janyce Blenkush (Gary Scheeler) East Gull Lake, James Dockendorf (Colleen) Chanhassen, Daniel Dockendorf (Julie) St. Wendel, and John Dockendorf (Yvette) St. Stephen, daughter-in-law, Wanda Dockendorf, St. Cloud, 22 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, brother Joseph Netter (Mary Helen) Norco, California and sister Martha Stanton, Chandler, AZ.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jack, May, 8th, 2018, son Michael, November 15th, 2016, grand-daughter Ashley Dockendorf, son-in-law, Ronald Blenkush, brothers and sisters, Felix, Carl, John “Jackie” and Tommy Netter, Clara Netter, Christine Cundy, Helen Waverek, and Florence Joswick.

The family would especially like to thank the staffs at Quiet Oaks Hospice and CentraCare Hospice.

Memorials are preferred.