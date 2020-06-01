Marcel Gadacz, 87, Hillman

March 21, 1933 - May 30, 2020

Marcel Gadacz, age 87 of Hillman passed away at The Gardens of Foley Nursing Center on May 30, 2020. Grave Side Services will be at 2:00 PM, Monday, June 1, 2020 at North Benton Cemetery, rural Foley. Rev. Jeff Starnes will officiate. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Marcel Harry Gadacz was born March 21, 1933 in Hillman, Minnesota to William and Victoria (Stoltz) Gadacz. He married Marjorie Winkelman on October 14, 1961 at St. Augustine's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He worked for Land O Lakes in Minneapolis. The couple farmed in Lakin Township, Morrison County most of their married lives. Marcel enjoyed hunting and fishing, playing cards and doing word find puzzles.

He is survived by his wife, Marjorie, Hillman and daughters and son: Susanne Knott, St. Cloud; Mary (Dave) Utz, Foley; Iris Gadacz, South Carolina and Mark (Bonnie), Hillman and brother, Harry Gadacz of Hillman; sister-in-law, Vicki Gadacz and several grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Darrel and brothers: William, Aloise, Alex, Frank and a sister, Margaret Gonsior.