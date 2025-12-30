March 20, 1935 – December 25, 2025

Manny (Everett Ellis) Altenhofen, age 90, of Hillman, passed away on December 25, 2025. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Hilman legion post 602 on Saturday, January 10, 2026 beginning at 11:00 AM. Military Honors will be at 1:00 and lunch will follow. A private burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Manny was born on March 20, 1935, in Lakin Township. He graduated from Milaca High School, Class of 1953, and went on to serve in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956.

Manny attended Mollar Barber School and began a lifelong career in barbering. He proudly owned and operated his well-known Manny's barber shop on Central Avenue in Northeast Minneapolis for 46 years.

Manny married Carolyn in 1958, at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Brennyville. Together they shared a full life centered around family, community, and the outdoors. He was a charter member of the Palmer Lake V.F.W. Post 3915 for 61 years, and was also a member of the Hillman American Legion, the Swamp Stompers Snowmobile Club, the Hillman Area Sportsman Club, and the Ten Mile Shooting Club.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, motorcycling, and spending time with those he cared about most.

The Altenhofen family extends heartfelt thanks to family and friends for their care, kindness, and support. Memorials preferred to the DAV, Chapter 12.

Manny is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn, and children: Debra (Brian), Mark (Deanne), and Brenda (Tim); seven grandchildren — Shawna, Branden, Cole, Wyatt, Chelsea, Jessica, and Abby; and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lillian; his sister, Audrey; brother-in-law, Bill; and his mother- and father-in-law, John and Caroline.