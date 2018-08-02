Mankato Eliminates Sauk Rapids

Sauk Rapids Post 87 dropped two game on Thursday August 2nd, thus eliminated from the 2018 tournament. The Post 87 held the lead in both games at one point, but was unable to hold on. The Alexandria Legion had a big fifth inning as they put up five runs and Mankato put up a pair of runs in the sixth inning to take the lead. Check on the legionbaseballhub.com for all your state tourney info.

ALEXANDRIA Post 254 7 SAUK RAPIDS Post 87 4

The Alexandria Legion of Sub-State 14 defeated their rivals Sauk Rapids Legion of Sub-State 12. Brock Anderson started on the mound for Post 254, he threw three innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, issued six walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Luke Levasseur threw four innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up four hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Brock Anderson went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he was by a pitch and he scored two runs. Thomas Anderson went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Riley Simonson went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Matthew Carlson was credited with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Blake Hoelscher was credited with a RBI and he scored a run and Braiden Reisdor earned a walk, had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch, had sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Isaac Peterson earned a walk and he scored a run and Luke Levasseur had a sacrifice bunt.

The Sauk Rapids legion’s, Brady Posch started on the mound, he threw five innings. He gave up four hits, issued three walks, surrendered seven runs and he recorded one strikeout. Connor Silbernick threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk. Brady Posch went 1-for-2 with a double for three RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Brady Pesta went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cordell Lazer went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Derek Durant went Bjorn Hanson earned a pair of walks and he scored run. Tyler Hemker earned one walk and he scored a run, Kade Patterson earned a pair of walks and Cold Fuecker earned a walk.

MANKATO Post 11 4 SAUK RAPIDS Post 87 2

The Mankato Legion of Sub-State 2 defeated their Sub-State 12 foe, backed by a couple of good pitching performances. Michael Middelkamp started on the mound, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Dalton Hinsch threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, to close it out. Benjamin Scott went 2-for-3 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jaidan Rollins's went 2-for-4 with three big RBIs and Michael Middelkamp went 2-for-3. Thomas Yokie went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Benjamin Hopper went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Samuel Vosburg went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Robert Meidt scored a run.

The Sauk Rapids legion’s, Trygve Hanson started on the mound, he threw a complete game, he gave up ten hits, issued three walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Bjorn Hanson had a very good game, he went 3-for-3 with a triple and a double for one RBI. Tyler Hemker went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Trygve Hanson went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Cole Fuecker earned a walk and Cordel Lazer earned a walk.