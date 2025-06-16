Manhunt Ends Without Incident in Sibley County

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- An intense manhunt for the man accused of shooting two state lawmakers and their spouses ended Sunday night in Sibley County.

57-year-old Vance Boelter surrendered amid drones and SWAT teams.

BCA Superintendent Drew Evans says there is more work to be done:

The first step in a case like this is that we take him into custody, and then the work will continue and begin to make sure that we have all the evidence we need to ensure that he is held accountable for his crimes.

Evans says when this sort of evil comes into a Minnesota community, law enforcement comes together:

That is so that people across the state of Minnesota and legislators that were targeted in these attacks, and they may have been listed, can breathe a sigh of relief as quickly as possible.

Boelter surrendered without incident, with no use of force by law enforcement.

