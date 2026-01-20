Perimenopause can be a scary, irritating experience for women. To talk about perimenopause, menopause and hormones, I was joined by Rejuv Medical Nurse Practitioner Val Carlson.

What Is Hormone Therapy?

Hormone therapy is physically replacing what our bodies used to balance hormones ,whether it be men or women. Carlson says there are different stages in life where we have hormone imbalances. Women go through menopause while men go through andropause. Carlson says for women there is a series of changes over time starting with perimenopause, which eventually leads to post menopause.

Perimenopause

Perimenopause can start to appear in women as early as their late 30s but more typically in their 40s. Carlson says this can last until the woman is done with their menstrual cycles in their early 50s. She says symptoms are tied to the waxing and waning of the hormones going up and down. Perimenopausal symptoms include not sleeping well, weight gain, and stress. Carlson says perimenopause can last anywhere from 5-15 years. She says it can be gradual but could also be sudden. Genetics can give women a glimpse as to what they can expect when they reach this age.

Prevention

Ways to slow down perimenopause includes a healthy lifestyle consuming plenty of fruits, vegetables, protein and complex carbs. Carlson suggests limiting sugar to about 20% of your diet. Another way to limit symptoms includes stress modifications and keeping to a normal sleep schedule. Other options include supplements and hormone replacement.

Estrogen

Carlson says both men and women have estrogen receptacles throughout the body...not just women. She says our bones, brain, heart, colon, kidneys and lungs need the hormone, estrogen. Estrogen helps all these systems work better.

Treatments

Carlson says balancing hormones can make all the difference for those not feeling well. She says they can replace progesterone and estrogen hormones for those that qualify. Carlson says those receiving these treatments can see the results soon after.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Val Carlson, click below.