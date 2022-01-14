Man Wanted On Multiple Warrants Arrested in St. Cloud

(Sarah Mueller, WJON)

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man wanted on several warrants in multiple counties was arrested Friday afternoon.

Officers with the St. Cloud Police's Community Response Team and St. Cloud SWAT used a search warrant at a home in the 1200 block of 10th Avenue South.

Thirty-eight-year-old Michael Batsche was arrested at the scene.

Authorities say Batsche has multiple outstanding warrants including second degree burglary in Wright County, 5th degree drug possession in Anoka and Sherburne counties, aggravated robbery in Washington County and felon possession of a gun in Stearns County.

St. Cloud police says Batsche also faces possible charges of fleeing police from an incident earlier this week. He is being held in the Stearns County Jail.

 

