Man Wanted on Felony Warrant Arrested in Cold Spring

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- A Stearns County man wanted on a felony warrant was arrested in Cold Spring Wednesday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office Warrant Task Force learned 24-year-old Larry Mosley was staying at an address in Cold Spring and deployed the Stearns/Benton SWAT team to serve a search warrant.

Mosley was arrested without incident and is expected to face an additional charge of violating a domestic abuse no-contact order.

Cold Spring Police and the St. Cloud Community Response Team assisted in the operation.

