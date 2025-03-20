Man Wanted on Felony Warrant Arrested in Cold Spring

Man Wanted on Felony Warrant Arrested in Cold Spring

Sarah Mueller, WJON

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- A Stearns County man wanted on a felony warrant was arrested in Cold Spring Wednesday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office Warrant Task Force learned 24-year-old Larry Mosley was staying at an address in Cold Spring and deployed the Stearns/Benton SWAT team to serve a search warrant.

Mosley was arrested without incident and is expected to face an additional charge of violating a domestic abuse no-contact order.

Cold Spring Police and the St. Cloud Community Response Team assisted in the operation.

 

Take a Walk on a Trail from St. Cloud to Sauk Rapids

 

Famous People Who Visited St. Cloud in the 80s

 

Come Visit Milaca, Minnesota With Us

Filed Under: stearns county sheriff's office
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON