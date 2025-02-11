Man to Stand Trial for Sexually Abusing Young Girl in Eden Valley

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man with a lengthy criminal history is set to stand trial in Stearns County for sexually abusing a pre-school-aged girl.

Prosecutors have charged 36-year-old Aaron Michael Edberg with two counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, the charges stem from a time between 2000-2001 when he lived with the victim and her mother in Eden Valley.

The girl reported the abuse to a teacher in December 2023 after they had moved out of Minnesota.

Court records show the girl underwent a forensic interview at a Children's Advocacy Center in California in early 2024. The victim alleges that Edberg made her perform sex acts on him multiple times in the home they shared.

The girl told investigators she believes the incidents happened when she was four and five-years-old.

Edberg's trial is scheduled to begin Wednesday and last three days.

His criminal history includes multiple convictions for felony domestic assault.

