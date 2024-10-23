Arrest After Minneapolis Shooting, Fatal Shooting in Willmar

WILLMAR (WJON News) -- A man was shot and killed in Willmar after a shooting in Minneapolis.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says it all started at about 1:00 p.m. Tuesday when Minneapolis Police were called to an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Lyndale Avenue South where a man was reportedly firing several rounds into the street from the building's top floor.

Authorities learned the suspect was traveling west through several counties, including Kandiyohi County where investigators believe the man shot and injured another man at a rural home.

The suspect was chased to the Highway 71/23 bypass south of Willmar where police believe he attempted a carjacking and fatally shot that driver.

Police were able to arrest the suspect without anyone else being shot or killed. No officials used deadly force.

Get our free mobile app

Additional information about the victims will be released once the medical examiner completes the autopsy and their families have been notified.

READ RELATED ARTICLES