Man Seriously Hurt in Todd County Crash

BERTHA -- A man was seriously hurt in a crash in Todd County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Bertha Township.

Troopers say 66-year-old Donald Cihlar of Parkers Prairie was driving his pickup southbound on County Road 23 at Highway 71 when the vehicle crossed the center line and entered the northbound ditch.

Cihlar was taken to Tri-County Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The State Patrol says he was not wearing his seatbelt.